Local Cincinnati Children’s to close for construction

CENTERVILLE — Cincinnati Children’s Centerville location will temporarily close at the end of the day on August 8, due to a construction issue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The closure is expected to last several months as the necessary construction work is completed.

During this time, appointments will be moved to other Cincinnati Children’s locations, with efforts made to keep the same date, time, and provider for patients, according to a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

Some visits may be switched to telehealth to accommodate patients during the closure.

Cincinnati Children’s will contact patients and families in the order they are scheduled to discuss their options.

Centerville Primary Care will temporarily relocate to share space with Liberty Primary Care, ensuring continuity of care for patients in the area.

Cincinnati Children’s said it will provide updates on the reopening of the Centerville location as more information becomes available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group