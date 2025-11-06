Local city announces first-ever citizens’ academy

HUBER HEIGHTS — Applications are open for the first-ever citizens’ academy in a local city.

In Huber Heights, the Citizens’ Academy will provide a hands-on program that gives residents an inside look at how the city operates, according to a City of Huber Heights spokesperson.

The academy will offer residents an opportunity to engage with city departments, meet the staff who provide essential services, and learn how day-to-day decisions are made.

Each week, a different department will be highlighted, including City Council and Administration, Finance, Public Works, Planning and Zoning, Utilities, Parks and Recreation, and Public Safety.

The final week will end with a graduation and a celebration for the 2026 cohort.

Mayor Jeff Gore said the new program will bring transparency, understanding, and connection between the city and Huber Heights residents, helping build a great community.

“The Citizens’ Academy will strengthen relationships between residents and city staff and showcase the work that goes into keeping our city moving forward,” said Gore.

The program is open to Huber Heights residents 18 years of age or older.

Sessions will be held on Thursdays, from 6 pm. to 8 pm., starting on Jan. 29.

“The Citizens’ Academy was designed to help people see the inner workings of their city - not just the processes, but the people behind them, and have a little fun while doing it. We want every participant to leave feeling informed, engaged, and proud to call Huber Heights home,” said Sarah Williams, Communications Coordinator and program coordinator.

Space is limited to 25 participants. Applications are open through Dec. 12, at 5 pm.

Applications can be submitted online at https://www.hhoh.org/678/Citizens-Academy.

