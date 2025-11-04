Local city announces Holiday Horse Parade

Local city announces Holiday Horse Parade (Doug Fosnight)
By WHIO Staff

PIQUA — Piqua’s annual Magical Illumination and Holiday Horse Parade will kick off the holiday season on Nov. 15. The Magical Illumination will take place at Fort Piqua Plaza starting at 6:30 pm., followed by the Holiday Horse Parade at 7 pm.

During the illumination, the new Christmas tree and downtown Piqua will be lit up for the holidays, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Holiday Horse parade will feature 40 decorated horses and carriage participants that will travel through the streets of Piqua.

The parade starts at Greene St. and will continue to Caldwell St., and take a left turn on High St. The route will continue to Market St. briefly before ending on Main St.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!