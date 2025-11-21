Local city announces increased police patrols ahead of weekend

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department will be increasing patrols on the University of Dayton’s campus.

Patrols can be seen in the area of Steward St. and Brown St. on Nov. 22, according to a post on X.

Officers will be prepared to enforce the stunt driving law for those who are found driving or participating in those activities.

If walking or driving in the area, be aware and plan accordingly for potential traffic and a police presence, according to an email sent to University of Dayton students.

