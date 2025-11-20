Local city announces new city hall location

Local city announces new city hall location
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights has announced that Huber Heights City Hall is relocating.

The new city hall will be located at the Richard F. Shomper Governance Center, 6151 Brandt Pike, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

City hall on Taylorsville Rd. will be closed on Nov. 21 to complete the move.

Regular business hours will begin on Monday, Nov. 24 at the new location.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!