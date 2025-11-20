Local city announces new city hall location

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights has announced that Huber Heights City Hall is relocating.

The new city hall will be located at the Richard F. Shomper Governance Center, 6151 Brandt Pike, according to a Facebook post.

City hall on Taylorsville Rd. will be closed on Nov. 21 to complete the move.

Regular business hours will begin on Monday, Nov. 24 at the new location.

