Local city approves first adult-use marijuana dispensary

FAIRBORN — A city in Greene County has approved the future development of one adult-use marijuana dispensary.

Fairborn’s City Council made the decision during its meeting on Tuesday night.

The council voted 6-1 to approve the resolution that authorizes “the operation of one recreational marijuana retail dispensary permit within” city limits.

City Solicitor Mike McNamee said during that meeting that authorizing one dispensary permit allows the city to simplify zoning, oversight, and compliance.

Fairborn Mayor Daniel Kirkpatrick was the only person to vote against this ordinance, according to a recording of the meeting.

During the meeting, the council also unanimously voted to extend the existing moratorium on adult-use marijuana dispensaries until Dec. 31, 2025.

The city said they have had four martoriums since adult-use marijuana was legalized in Ohio in November 2023, according to the city.

McNamee said in part that this extension will help provide time for additional planning, any zoning amendments, and more.

“This decision by Fairborn City Council was made after careful consideration and discussion to ensure that the City remains in compliance with state law while also balancing community interests. The City of Fairborn remains committed to protecting the health, safety, and overall quality of life for our residents as this process moves forward,” a spokesperson with the City of Fairborn said.

