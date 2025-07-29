Local city approves new outdoor drinking area

Hamilton DORA: 5 things to know
By WHIO Staff

BROOKVILLE — The City of Brookville has approved a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in the historic downtown district.

The DORA will allow residents and visitors to enjoy refreshments within the designated area during specific hours: Thursdays and Fridays from 4-10 pm, and Saturdays from 11 am- 10 pm.

The DORA encompasses six main blocks of historic downtown Brookville, bordered by Main Street and Hay Avenue to the north and south, and Wolf Creek and Columbia streets to the west and east.

Three businesses have been approved to offer refreshments within the DORA: Mulberry & Main, O’Riley’s Tavern, and Tik Takos.

Participating businesses will display stickers indicating their involvement in the DORA program.

Signs around the perimeter of the district will help visitors identify the boundaries of the DORA.

