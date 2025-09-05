Local city building ‘not for sale’ despite online listing, city leaders say

Wapakoneta Public Works building 'not for sale' despite online listings (Google Maps)
By WHIO Staff

WAPAKONETA — The City of Wapakoneta says one of its buildings is not for sale, despite what some people may be seeing online.

City officials announced that after being made aware that its Public Works building on Harrison Street was incorrectly listed on several websites as a property for sale.

“We urge you to exercise caution when visiting unofficial sites and to always verify the legitimacy of any listing before providing payment or personal information,” city leaders said in a statement.

News Center 7 looked and found the property on Realtor.com, but the listing currently says “off market.”

