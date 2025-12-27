Local city to collect Christmas trees starting next week

A local city will start its annual Christmas tree collection next week. The City of Centerville will start collection on Monday, Dec. 29.

The City of Centerville wrote in a social media post that it will collect Christmas starting Monday, Dec. 29.

The city has residents to make sure “they stay visible” so crews collect them, according to the social media post.

“During this period, city crews will make their way through neighborhoods to collect natural trees that have been set out for pickup,” the city said on its website.

The city said that Christmas trees must be “decoration-free.”

They will collect trees until Jan. 8. After that, trees will need to be handled through regular disposal or drop-off.

