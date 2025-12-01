Local city gets additional state resources to tackle violent crime

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Gov. Mike DeWine announced an investment of additional state resources to support violence reduction operations in Dayton, joining efforts with local and federal officials.

The initiative aims to target areas in Dayton where data indicates repeat violent offenders are most active.

The collaboration includes new support from state agencies, such as the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, which is working with the Dayton Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center to identify high-crime areas.

Approximately half of all arrests on weapons violations were of adults previously arrested five times or more, according to a media release.

