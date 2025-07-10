Local city has over $215K in unclaimed funds; How to claim your money

FAIRBORN — A local city has announced it has free money waiting for you.

The City of Fairborn announced in a social media post that it has over $215,000 in unclaimed funds.

They have tried to contact the individuals and businesses, but many remain unclaimed, the city said.

These funds from things like:

Utility overpayment or deposit

Closed utility accounts with remaining balances

Court Fees

Restitution

The city’s website states that the finance department maintains an alphabetical listing of unclaimed funds.

Contact (937) 754-3005 for more instructions on claiming your funds if your name is on one of the following lists:

Visit this website for more information.

