Local city has over $215K in unclaimed funds; How to claim your money

FILE PHOTO - Taxes and money
By WHIO Staff

FAIRBORN — A local city has announced it has free money waiting for you.

The City of Fairborn announced in a social media post that it has over $215,000 in unclaimed funds.

They have tried to contact the individuals and businesses, but many remain unclaimed, the city said.

These funds from things like:

  • Utility overpayment or deposit
  • Closed utility accounts with remaining balances
  • Court Fees
  • Restitution

The city’s website states that the finance department maintains an alphabetical listing of unclaimed funds.

Contact (937) 754-3005 for more instructions on claiming your funds if your name is on one of the following lists:

Visit this website for more information.

