Local city to receive $75K from Ohio EPA to improve snow operations

CLAYTON — The City of Clayton announced that it will receive $75,000 from the Ohio EPA to improve its snow operations and reduce environmental impact.

This funding will be used to install a new brine maker, which will allow the city to pre-treat roads and reduce overall salt usage.

“The City of Clayton is committed to continuously improving its snow operations by reducing costs, enhancing service delivery, and minimizing environmental impact,” a city spokesperson said.

Currently, the city does not pre-treat roads, but the new brine production system will enable more precise control of the brine mixture, resulting in a higher-quality product for snow removal.

It will also help decrease the risk of environmental contamination by making sure the mixture is more precise and consistent, the spokesperson said.

The overall initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance service delivery and minimize the environmental impact of road salt.

This funding is part of the Ohio EPA’s H2Ohio Rivers Chloride Reduction Grant Program. The program is an expansion of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, which began in 2019.

It provides grants for new salt application equipment technology or storage facility construction to help local governments reduce environmental impact.

The Ohio EPA received over $1.9 million in settlement funds from a case involving Cargill, Inc. and Central Salt, LLC due to environmental contamination from salt runoff, the spokesperson said.

These funds are being used to upgrade road salt application equipment and storage facilities in 32 municipalities throughout Ohio.

Recent water quality testing in Ohio has shown increased salt concentrations in waterways, primarily due to the use of road salt, according to the spokesperson.

This rise in salt can release nutrients and metals from sediment, harming water quality and requiring extra treatment for drinking water facilities.

With the new funding, Clayton aims to improve its snow operations while reducing its environmental footprint, contributing to the overall goals of the H2Ohio initiative to enhance water quality across the state.

