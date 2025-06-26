Local city swears in new council member

(City of West Carrollton (via Facebook) /City of West Carrollton (via Facebook))

WEST CARROLLTON — A local city has officially welcomed its newest council member.

Lauren Williams was sworn in on Tuesday at West Carrollton’s City Council meeting, according to the City of West Carrollton’s social media post.

She replaces Amanda Zennie, who previously resigned.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Zennie served from January 2018 until resigning in May.

The city said on its Facebook page that Williams brings a “deep-rooted connection to the community.”

“A West Carrollton native, Lauren grew up here and continues to be an active and engaged resident,” the city said in a post. “She previously served as a valued member of the City Beautiful Commission, where she worked to promote pride and beautification throughout the city.”

Their next city council meeting is July 8.

