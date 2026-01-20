Local city, township say merger off the table

NEW CARLISLE/BETHEL-CLARK TWP — New Carlisle and Bethel-Clark Township have decided to pause all discussions regarding a potential merger.

Leaders from both communities emphasized their focus on collaboration rather than division.

The two areas share many things, including schools and roads.

The two communities plan to support their shared school system by pursuing grants and other resources to improve services for Tecumseh and local children, according to a social media post by New Carlisle.

They are planning to coordinate on addressing concerns regarding unwanted development, which includes potential projects like large residential complexes and data centers.

Law enforcement, fire protection, and emergency medical services are additional areas where collaboration may take place.

“While a merger is off the table, collaboration is not. Both governing bodies want what’s best for the people we serve and their families. Our goal is to strengthen trust, not strain it, and to work together where it makes sense while respecting each community’s independence,” the social media post states.

