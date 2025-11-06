Local city to turn trash bins into gift-giving bins

Local city to turn trash bins into gift-giving bins (wftv.com)
By WHIO Staff

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville is turning trash cans into holiday gift-giving bins for “Toters for Tots.”

Hope 4 Christmas is partnering with the City of Centerville to collect donations for their Hope 4 Christmas Holiday Store, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Donations needed include baby diapers, kids’ socks, kids’ underwear, and kids’ pull-ups.

Drop-off times will be from Monday through Friday at the Centerville Municipal Building from 8 am to 4:30 pm or at the Centerville Police Department, open 24 hours.

Collections start now and will run through Nov. 30.

All donation items must be new and unopened, and no other items will be accepted.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!