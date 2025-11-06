Local city to turn trash bins into gift-giving bins

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville is turning trash cans into holiday gift-giving bins for “Toters for Tots.”

Hope 4 Christmas is partnering with the City of Centerville to collect donations for their Hope 4 Christmas Holiday Store, according to a Facebook post.

Donations needed include baby diapers, kids’ socks, kids’ underwear, and kids’ pull-ups.

Drop-off times will be from Monday through Friday at the Centerville Municipal Building from 8 am to 4:30 pm or at the Centerville Police Department, open 24 hours.

Collections start now and will run through Nov. 30.

All donation items must be new and unopened, and no other items will be accepted.

