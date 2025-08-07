Local clinical psychologist provides insight into Fort Stewart shooter

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on an Army post in Georgia, leaving five soldiers wounded.

News Center 7 talked with a clinical psychologist from Centerville. Col. Kathy Platoni is an Army veteran who lives and works in the Miami Valley.

Platoni was on base during the 2009 Fort Hood shooting in Texas. News Center 7 talked with her about the shooting in Georgia.

Reporter Mason Fletcher asked, “As far as prevention measures go, is there something out there that we’re just not looking for?” Platoni responded, “Yes. We look the other way when we see people who are before behaving out of character or behaving with hostility or anger, withdrawing from friends and family, and not performing up to standard at work.”

She continued by saying, “They may have always been fatigued. Their behavior is just off in some way and people tend to avoid that and not say a word. If you see something, you really should ask the person or ask their supervisor.”

“It’s important to talk to someone about your concerns before something like this happens. Somebody must have noticed something, but we like to leave it alone and not get involved,” Platoni said.

She also said it’s important to look for sudden personality changes and check on that person.

