Local coach holds state record for most wins in boys’ soccer

Local coach holds state record for most wins in boys’ soccer Carroll High School said in a social media post that Coach Scott Molfenter broke the OSHAA record for most wins in boys’ soccer.
By WHIO Staff

RIVERSIDE — A local boys’ soccer coach holds the state record for most wins.

Carroll High School said in a social media post that Coach Scott Molfenter broke the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) record for most wins in boys’ soccer.

He won his 577th career game on Tuesday when Carroll beat Franklin, 8-0, in the Division III Region 11 Regional semifinals at Carroll High School.

“I’m not planning on going anywhere. I’m enjoying it and this team,” he said. “You know, every year we’re trying to play our best soccer come tournament time. So, hopefully we can keep that rolling.

Molfenter has led Carroll to four state championships.

Their next game is the Division III Region 11 final against McNicholas on Saturday.

