Local college president appointed to Ohio Commission on Service and Volunteerism

Local college president appointed to the Ohio Commission on Service and Volunteerism

SPRINGFIELD — Clark State College president Jo Alice Blondin was appointed to the Ohio Commission on Service and Volunteerism by Governor Mike DeWine.

ServeOhio, the state’s commission on service and volunteerism, empowers local communities by mobilizing AmeriCorps members and volunteer resources to strengthen Ohio through service, according to a spokesperson.

Blondin said she was honored to serve on the board, where she can harness her passion for volunteering and helping to lead others in community improvements.

“Volunteers represent the heart of a community through selfless acts and the desire to make a positive difference. AmeriCorps volunteers impact lives and communities throughout Ohio,” said Blondin.

ServeOhio partners with nonprofit, government, and community organizations to expand the reach and effectiveness of AmeriCorps members and community volunteers across key areas such as education, economic opportunity, health, and environmental stewardship.

Blondin actively promotes civic engagement at Clark State and throughout the greater Springfield community.

She was recently honored by the Springfield chapter of the NAACP with the 2025 President’s award for special achievement, distinguished public service, and contributions to society through leadership and advocacy.

NAACP president Denise Williams said she considers Blondin to be a ‘super supporter’ of the NAACP and the civil rights movement.

“She is a wonderful person, a wonderful example of a woman in leadership and integrity, and to work beside her is a privilege,” said Williams.

Blondin’s term will run from Oct. 31, 2025 through Apr. 21, 2028.

