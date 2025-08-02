Local community college receives $2K grant from Kroger to benefit food pantries

PIQUA — A local community college received a $2,000 grant from Kroger to benefit its food pantries.

This week, the Edison Foundation received a $2,000 grant from the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation and the Cincinnati operating division on behalf of Edison State Community College.

During the grand reopening event of the Piqua Kroger, Kroger representatives present a check to officlas with the Edison State Community College.

The funds will go toward supporting the Charger Station food pantries. The Charger Station food pantries were launched in 2019 and are overseen by the Student Needs Team.

They are available at all Edison State locations for registered students and provide much-needed items such as food, toiletries, school supplies, and information on how to access local resources.

The aim of the food pantries is to “assist students facing food insecurity, enabling them to pursue their education and achieve their academic and career goals,” according to a spokesperson from Edison State.

“Edison State is committed to removing barriers to student success, both academic and non-academic. When students don’t have to worry about basic needs like food, they can focus on their studies and reach their goals,” Dr. Jeannette Passmore, Dean of Student Affairs, said. “This partnership with Kroger helps us address the everyday challenges that can prevent students from completing their education.”

