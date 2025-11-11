Local community kitchen seeking turkey donations for Thanksgiving

Frozen Turkeys 1352738172 (Mario Tama)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — House of Bread, a local community kitchen that feeds the community year-round, is calling for donations ahead of Thanksgiving.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The organization’s leaders are asking for turkey donations.

“We need at least 600—SIX HUNDRED!—turkeys to feed our guests this Thanksgiving and in the weeks after. Will you help us out?" House of Bread wrote on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

Frozen turkeys can be dropped off during House of Bread’s annual turkey drive, which is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 23, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 9 Orth Avenue.

If you can’t make the turkey drive, frozen turkeys can be dropped off any day between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!