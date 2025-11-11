Local community kitchen seeking turkey donations for Thanksgiving

DAYTON — House of Bread, a local community kitchen that feeds the community year-round, is calling for donations ahead of Thanksgiving.

The organization’s leaders are asking for turkey donations.

“We need at least 600—SIX HUNDRED!—turkeys to feed our guests this Thanksgiving and in the weeks after. Will you help us out?" House of Bread wrote on social media.

Frozen turkeys can be dropped off during House of Bread’s annual turkey drive, which is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 23, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 9 Orth Avenue.

If you can’t make the turkey drive, frozen turkeys can be dropped off any day between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

