Local county mourns area firefighter

CLINTON COUNTY — A Clinton County firefighter has died.
John Irwin, a firefighter with the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District, has died, according to a Facebook post.
During his time in Clinton County, Irwin gave countless years of service to the residents.
Irwin also mentored and guided numerous firefighters as a Fire Safety instructor for many years.
