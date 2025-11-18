Local county mourns area firefighter

Local county mourns area firefighter (GETTY IMAGES)
By WHIO Staff

CLINTON COUNTY — A Clinton County firefighter has died.

John Irwin, a firefighter with the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District, has died, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

During his time in Clinton County, Irwin gave countless years of service to the residents.

Irwin also mentored and guided numerous firefighters as a Fire Safety instructor for many years.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!