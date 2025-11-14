Local county offers free recycling for campaign signs

Local county offers free recycling for campaign signs (Unsplash)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — With the elections over, it is now time to recycle campaign signs.

Montgomery County residents can drop off yard campaign signs at the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility, according to a Facebook post.

Residents can bring their signs to the Green Recycling Canopy for free.

The Facility is located at 1001 Encrete Ln. in Moraine.

