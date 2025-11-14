Local county offers free recycling for campaign signs

Local county offers free recycling for campaign signs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — With the elections over, it is now time to recycle campaign signs.

Montgomery County residents can drop off yard campaign signs at the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Residents can bring their signs to the Green Recycling Canopy for free.

The Facility is located at 1001 Encrete Ln. in Moraine.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group