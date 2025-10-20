Local CVS pharmacy closing next month

FILE PHOTO: CVS pharmacies will no longer sell certain oral cough and cold products that contain phenylephrine as the only active ingredient, the U.S. pharmacy chain announced on Thursday.

KETTERING — A CVS pharmacy in Kettering will close next month, according to a spokesperson with the company.

The location at 1410 East Dorothy Lane in Kettering will close on Nov. 12.

All prescriptions will be transferred to a nearby CVS Pharmacy located at 1300 Wilmington Avenue.

The spokesperson said this move will “ensure patients have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care.”

However, patients can choose to fill their prescription at whichever CVS pharmacy is most convenient to them.

Employees who work at this location are being offered “comparable roles” within the company.

The spokesperson said there are several factors the company considers before closing a location, including local market dynamics, population shifts and a community’s store density.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” the spokesperson said.

