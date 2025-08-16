Local dispatch center undergoes $325K upgrade

The Englewood Dispatch Center has undergone a $325,000 upgrade to enhance its emergency response capabilities.

The upgrade includes the installation of new radio command systems, ergonomic workstations, and surveillance monitors to improve the efficiency and comfort of dispatch operations.

“Just dispatching, because it’s a 24/7 business, you know, we have to make it a work environment that’s comfortable and functional for the dispatchers,” Englewood Police Chief Corey Follick said.

The newly upgraded dispatch center is designed to serve not only Englewood but also several surrounding municipalities, including Union, Brookville, New Lebanon, Jackson Township, and Farmersville.

Chief Follick emphasized that the improvements will allow dispatchers to maintain the same level of timely response while operating more efficiently.

The center’s enhancements are expected to support emergency response operations for the next 20 years.

