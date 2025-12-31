Local distillery files for bankruptcy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local distillery recently filed for bankruptcy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A.M. Scott Distillery, which was founded in Troy in 2022, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Dec. 22, according to court records filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

TRENDING STORIES:

The distiller operates out of Dayton at 9141 N. Dixie Drive and sells handcrafted vodka, whiskey, and gin, according to its website.

The company’s bankruptcy filing indicates that it has less than $500,000 in assets and around $3.35 million in liabilities.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Anthony Scott owns the business. He previously co-owned the Moeller Brew Barn and operated the Mayflower in Troy.

Scott was arrested in April 2025 for allegedly passing bad checks and theft in Mercer County.

Federal court records indicate that a hearing for the bankruptcy filing happened on Tuesday afternoon.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this filing and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group