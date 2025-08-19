Local district forced to make adjustments to accommodate rising enrollment after failed bond issue

BEAVERCREEK — A local school district has been forced to make adjustments in order to accommodate its rising enrollment after a failed bond issue.

The Beavercreek City School District says they are growing about 70 to 80 students a year.

The rise in enrollment is impacting many grade levels, and it’s forced the district to put some students into portable classrooms.

However, the district didn’t want to do that with preschool students.

Last year, some preschoolers were at Parkwood Elementary.

This year, the district decided to move its central office to create seven additional classrooms in its preschool building.

“That building on Kemp Road will solely serve as our preschool center. And again, it will free up some empty classrooms at Parkwood for us,” Beavercreek City Schools Superintendent Paul Otten said. “Those will be the only empty classrooms we have at the elementary level throughout the district.”

The growth is impacting the entire district, and that’s why Otten says they have gone to voters with a bond issue to build new schools, which failed earlier this year.

It was the second time that voters had voted down the issue.

Otten says the board is looking into their options, and he expects to have a new plan in January.

“It’s almost safe to say, we will not build a new high school. That will not be the plan. Simply, we ran that twice with our community, and the community was not supportive of it,” Otten said.

Otten expects those conversations with the community to start in January.

