Local economic development leader finalist for statewide award

Photo contributed by the City of Piqua's Website

PIQUA — A local economic development leader is a finalist for a statewide award.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Chris Schmiesing, the Economic Development Director of Piqua, has been named one of three finalists for the prestigious Heritage Ohio Spirit of Main Street Award, according to a city spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

The award recognizes individuals who have dedicated at least 10 years to revitalizing their community’s downtown.

Schmiesing’s efforts in Piqua have been instrumental in preserving historic assets and fostering business growth, the spokesperson said.

“Chris’s nomination as a finalist for this award is a testament to his steadfast leadership and commitment to revitalizing Piqua’s downtown,” said City Manager Paul Oberdorfer.

Schmiesing has been at the forefront of Piqua’s redevelopment initiatives, working to advance projects that create a vibrant and welcoming downtown, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also said that Schmiesing’s leadership has positioned Piqua as a model of successful small-city revitalization.

The award will be presented during the Heritage Ohio Annual Conference Awards Ceremony on October 15 in Downtown Canton.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

All finalists will be recognized during the program, with the statewide award winner revealed live on stage.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group