Local elementary school closed for first day of school due to AC issues

DAYTON — More Miami Valley students are returning to school today, including some Dayton Public School students.

Dayton Public School grades kindergarten through 9th grade will be returning today, but one elementary school had to close for the first day of school. News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins has the latest on the closure LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

In a few hours, students in kindergarten through 9th grade will be heading to their first day of school.

But not all Dayton Public Schools are ready to welcome students back.

One elementary school had to delay its first day of classes today.

DPS announced on Monday that Louise Troy Elementary School would be closed today due to an issue with the school’s air conditioning.

The district said they are hoping to have the issue fixed in time to welcome students on Wednesday.

The district also said they will let parents know for sure by 6 p.m. today.

