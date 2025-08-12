Local elementary school closed for second day due to AC problems

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A Dayton Public Schools elementary school will be closed for a second day.

Louise Troy Elementary will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 13, due to ongoing air conditioning problems.

“The air conditioning in the building has been fixed. However, due to the size of the building, we do not expect the building to be cooled down and comfortable by tomorrow,” the district said on social media.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the school was also closed for its first day back, Aug. 12.

School is expected to resume on Thursday, according to the district.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

