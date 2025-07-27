Local fair cancels event, makes scheduling adjustments due to storms

Heavy rain, low visibility possible for morning commute; Flood Watch in effect

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A local fair is making some adjustments due to “unfavorable weather conditions” moving through the area.

The Auglaize County Fair shared on social media that the cheerleading competition has been canceled for the safety of all participants and spectators.

The Auglaize County equine queen and princess competition has been moved to the new horse barn and will start at 3 p.m.

The open music freestyle in the horse arena has been rescheduled to Friday at 6 p.m.

Saturday is the first day of the Auglaize County Fair.

“We appreciate your understanding and hope you’ll still come out and enjoy everything else the fair has to offer today!” the post said.

