Local family-friendly brew pub announces closure

MIAMISBURG — A local brew pub known for its family-friendly environment has announced it will close before the end of the year.

Entropy Brewing Co., located on South Main Street in Miamisburg, shared on social media that it will be closing its doors on Dec. 27.

“We’re deeply grateful for the incredible support this community has shown us. Thank you for the memories, the laughter, and the many good times shared here,” the post read.

Entropy Brewing Co. is a “multi-generational brew pub for the whole family,” according to the pub’s website.

It features an indoor playground for kids, a main dining space, and a 21+ Speakeasy space.

A reason for the closure was not given in the post.

The post encouraged people to come visit and say goodbye before the last day of operations.

“Many of us have developed great friendships with many of you. Please visit and say goodbye. Cheers!” the post read.

