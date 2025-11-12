Local federal workers could get relief if House passes bill to reopen government

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol is seen on the 40th day of a government shutdown on November 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Senate convened for a rare Sunday session in an attempt to end the government shutdown. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

W.P.A.F.B. — The end of the nation’s longest government shutdown may soon be in sight.

If the U.S. House approves the plan on Wednesday, it would bring major relief to thousands of federal workers here in the Miami Valley.

Hershovitz says the gates at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base have been closed for over 40 days. Things could be back up and running.

The Senate’s bill funds the government through January 30. It also extends SNAP food assistance for a full year. The bill reinstates federal workers who were laid off during the shutdown.

“We have to do this as quickly as possible,” Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House, said.

House Democrats oppose it because there are no extensions of the Affordable Care Tax subsidies.

“Right now, we’re focused on dealing with the bill that’s coming over from the Senate to the House,” said Rep. Hakeem Jefferies (D-NY), House Minority Leader. We’re going to fight hard to defeat it.”

