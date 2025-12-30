Local fire department launches new Squad Program amid rising call volume

Photo Contributed from the City of Vandalia Division of Fire

VANDALIA — In response to a surge in emergency call volumes and growing demands for medical services, the Vandalia Division of Fire is set to launch its new “Squad Program.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The program is aimed at enhancing efficiency and extending the lifespan of its ladder trucks and fire engines.

Usually, full-sized engines and ladder trucks respond to calls. Under the new program, smaller, more agile first-responder units will respond to non-critical medical calls.

TRENDING STORIES:

The fire division said it hopes this will keep engines and ladder trucks available for fires, rescues, major accidents, and other high-acuity emergencies where they are truly needed.

“This program is a bold and necessary step forward,” said Chief Follick at a recent community meeting. “With call volume rising, we must adapt. Our Squad Program ensures we deliver top-tier value-added service, preserve our apparatus, and operate responsibly with taxpayer dollars. Most importantly, it strengthens our ability to protect our community today and in the future.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group