Local fire department mourns death of former member

Lt. Tony Manfredi (Hamilton Fire Department)
By WHIO Staff

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A local fire department is mourning the loss of a former member.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lt. Tony Manfriedi unexpectedly died while off duty at his home, according to the Hamilton Fire Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Manfredi was a resident of Washington Township and also a former firefighter with the department, according to a post by the Washington Township Fire Department.

“He was a good friend to many of us. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Tony’s family and to the men and women of the Hamilton Fire Department during this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this tremendous loss,” the department wrote.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!