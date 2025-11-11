Local fire department says its worked over 8,000 hours of overtime this year

TROY — Firefighters in Troy said its workforce is being pushed “beyond safe and reasonable limits.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troy Firefighters Local #1638 IAFF said it has requested to be allowed to stop using one of its medics until staffing levels improve.

It said its members have worked over 8,440 hours of overtime this year and continue to face ongoing staffing shortages and daily forced overtime.

TRENDING STORIES:

Daily staffing requires nine personnel; keeping Medic 15 in service requires a 10th position.

To meet that requirement, firefighter EMT/paramedics have been repeatedly ordered into mandatory overtime, firefighters said.

“This has placed an immense strain on our members, leading to fatigue, reduced morale, and growing safety concerns,” a social media post by the organization states.

Local 1638 has requested from the City of Troy and Fire Administration the immediate suspension of overtime for Medic 15, temporary removal of Medic 15 from service until staffing meets department policy, and collaboration on alertive coverage plans that maintain community safety.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group