Local firefighter honored as Firefighter of the Year (Sidney Fire Department and Emergency Services)
By WHIO Staff

SIDNEY — Firefighter and paramedic Lucas Woodward of the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Service has been named the American Legion Department of Ohio Firefighter of the Year. Woodward was recognized locally by the Sidney American Legion and has been nominated for higher honors within the organization, according to a spokesperson.

“Lucas is an outstanding member of the department who, above all else, is immensely humble,” said Chad Hollinger, Chief of the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Service.

Hollinger said Woodward selflessly served the community and his fellow department members, while also being involved in numerous projects and initiatives, and following through on his contributions to their completion.

“I am grateful and thankful that he is a member of our team,” said Hollinger.

Earlier this year, Woodward was recognized as the Sidney Department of Emergency Services Firefighter of the Year and will be recognized again in January at the American Legion State Conference in Columbus.

