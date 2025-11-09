Local firefighter honored for rescuing unconscious person during house fire

Firefighter Steven Power with his wife, Sarah, as well as DFD Director & Chief Mike Rice and Asst. Chief Brad French.

DAYTON — A local firefighter was honored for his heroic actions during a fire.

Dayton firefighter Steven Power was awarded the Robert B. Jacob Award of Merit.

On March 21, Power rescued an unconscious person in extreme heat, zero visibility conditions in a house fire.

News Center 7 previously reported that three people were hurt in that fire in the 2900 block of North Main Street: two occupants and a firefighter.

