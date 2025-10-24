Local firefighter left working without pay as government shutdown continues

FAIRBORN — A local firefighter is without a paycheck as the government shutdown continues.

Brice Morgan has been a firefighter for Wright-Patterson for 15 years.

Previous shutdowns usually came with the understanding that firefighters and others would get paid.

Morgan got his last paycheck in early October.

“I was paid out 96 hours and then I did not get another 48 hours,” he said.

For federal firefighters, they have mandatory overtime built of 38 hours.

“It makes up a good portion of what your actual paycheck is. So I probably received half to probably a third of a paycheck,” Morgan said.

He is also president of the International Association of Firefighters 88 Union.

He said they can find additional jobs to get by, but said it’s difficult to find one that works with their schedule.

“If we’re mandatorily hit on top of our normal scheduled shift, then it obviously could prevent us from showing up to that job,” Morgan said.

She said some have leaned on their families to help pay the difference.

“Financial support is a little bit more difficult, because the strain is equally spread amongst us, but it takes a toll,” Morgan said.

He said they reached out to state representatives like Mike Turner, trying to get an understanding of when the shutdown could end.

