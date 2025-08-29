Local firefighter retires after 25 years

SPRINGFIELD — A local firefighter has retired after 25 years.
This week, the Springfield Fire Rescue Division celebrated the retirement of Firefighter Sean Beedy, according to a social media post from the department.
Beedy worked as a firefighter and paramedic for 25 years.
His last shift at Station 8 was on Wednesday, Aug. 27.
“Congratulations and enjoy your retirement,” the post read.
