Local firefighter retires after 25 years

Firefighter Retirement Springfield Springfield Fire Chief Jacob King (left) shaking hands with retiring Firefighter/Paramedic Sean Beedy (right). Contributed photo. (Matthew Smith)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — A local firefighter has retired after 25 years.

This week, the Springfield Fire Rescue Division celebrated the retirement of Firefighter Sean Beedy, according to a social media post from the department.

Beedy worked as a firefighter and paramedic for 25 years.

His last shift at Station 8 was on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

“Congratulations and enjoy your retirement,” the post read.

Posted by Springfield Fire Rescue Division on Thursday, August 28, 2025

