Local first responders to host fundraiser for families in need during the holidays

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A local sheriff’s office and firefighters are helping serve a warm meal in support of families in need this holiday season. On Wednesday, Nov.5, Serving with Santa will be hosted at George’s Family Restaurant in Dayton, from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Donations collected will go to the Montgomery County Police Athletics and Activities League (P.A.A.L). This organization helps strengthen relationships between law enforcement and local youth through community outreach, events, and positive engagement opportunities.

Sheriff Rob Streck said first responders are committed to serving the community in multiple ways.

“Serving for Santa is a fun and meaningful way to connect with the public while supporting local families who could use a little extra help this time of year,” said Streck.

In addition to donations raised, George’s Family Restaurant will donate a portion of the evening sales to P.A.A.L to sponsor families for the holidays.

