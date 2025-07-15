Local food pantry preparing for uptick as federal government cuts SNAP benefits

Thousands of Americans will soon have to manage without SNAP benefits

GREENE COUNTY — Thousands of Americans will soon have to manage without SNAP benefits.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, these changes are part of President Donald Trump’s big tax bill.

The Fairborn FISH Food Pantry is already seeing an increase in clients.

“A year ago on this day, maybe we’d have 130 families feeding about 400 people. Today, we anticipate we’ll probably have 250 feeding almost 900 people,” Fairborn FISH Food Pantry Executive Director Jane Dorley said.

However, they’re also preparing for a new wave of clients because of the cuts.

“I don’t understand the ungenerous approach of cutting benefits to the people who are either working poor or people with mental illnesses,” Dorley said.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services told News Center 7 that they’re waiting for more information from federal officials on when funding for the benefits will be reduced.

Some people think these federal cuts will help the country.

“I think the President made a good call,” one person said.

The food pantry is accepting donations to prepare for a spike in demand.

Dorley said any donations will be helpful.

“I’ve already had some donors come and say, ‘Jane, I know I donate regularly to you, but I don’t have enough this month. I’ll be able to donate next month,’” Dorley said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

