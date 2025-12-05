Local food pantry seeks toy donation for their Annual Toy Giveaway

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local food pantry is seeking donations of toys for their Annual Toy Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 20.

With God’s Grace Church is collecting toy donations from Dec. 8 through 18 at the Title Boxing Club in Kettering, according to a spokesperson.

“With God’s Grace does so much for the community and our Title Boxing Family is honored to give back to the children in our community with this toy drive,” said Title Boxing Club Owner Rob Scott.

Title Boxing Club is located at 2120 East Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

The toys must be new and unwrapped.

With God’s Grace Church is also partnering with the Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, for a fill-a-cruiser event on Dec. 14th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Free Store located at 5505 North Dixie Drive

“We are thrilled with both Title Boxing Club and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reaching out this year to hold toy drives,” said Nicole Adkins, With God’s Grace Director.

The Annual Toy Giveaway will be held on Dec. 20 at the Free Store.

Any child aged 1 through 12 is eligible for the giveaway, but they must be pre-registered and present on the day of the giveaway.

