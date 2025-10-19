Local Fricker’s restaurant temporarily closed after fire

Stock photo of a fire truck. Montana State University's men's lacrosse club is asking for donations after a fire engulfed the team's bus last weekend.

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Fricker’s restaurant in Montgomery County is temporarily closed after a fire on Sunday morning.

The fire was reported at the Frickers located at 6280 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights after 8 a.m.

Huber Heights Fire Division Battalion Chief Robert Williams said upon arrival, crews found moderate smoke throughout the building and a small fire in the video game area.

The fire was mainly contained to the exterior wall and crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

Firefighters opened up the wall and ceiling space to confirm there was no extension, Williams said.

“The restaurant will be temporarily closed until power and gas are restored, once the damaged area is closed off and electrical repairs are made,” Williams said.

The restaurant confirmed in a social media post that this location will not open on Sunday morning due to a “small fire.”

Williams confirmed no one was injured in this fire.

There are estimated damages of $5,000.

The Huber Heights Fire Inspector believes the fire started in the exterior wall; however, the cause remains under investigation.

