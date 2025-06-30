Local gas station gets ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ makeover

BEAVERCREEK — A local gas station got a Jurassic-themed makeover.

To celebrate the July 2 premiere of “Jurassic World Rebirth,” a Beavercreek Speedway got a new look.

The takeover includes: immersive Jurassic décor, exclusive merchandise, and limited-time treats.

The display will be at the Speedway on Indian Ripple Road until July 6.

