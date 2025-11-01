Local grocery store offering 10% discount amid government shutdown

Homefull grocery store in Montgomery County is offering a 10% discount to all customers throughout November to help families affected by the government shutdown

DAYTON — Homefull grocery store in Montgomery County is offering a 10% discount to all customers throughout November to help families affected by the government shutdown.

The grocery store aims to help out families worried about feeding their families as SNAP benefits face potential cuts due to the shutdown.

Homefull serves about 250 customers daily, with approximately 35% relying on SNAP benefits.

“We’re excited to be able to say to our customers, not just the SNAP benefit recipients, but all that you’re going to get 10%,” Tina Patterson, CEO of Homefull, said

Patterson explained that the decision to offer discounts was made in response to concerns from customers about the potential impact of the government shutdown on SNAP benefits.

“Really listening to our customers here at the Gettysburg grocery at their concerns and how things are starting to get a little more nervous for people,” she said.

On Friday, two federal judges ruled that the federal government must allocate $6 billion in emergency funds for SNAP recipients.

However, the program requires $8 billion per month to operate, indicating a funding shortfall.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to provide $25 million to help feed Ohio families, with funds expected to be available by Nov. 7.

The governor’s office has not yet responded to News Center 7’s inquiry on whether the judges’ ruling will affect this plan.

“It just gives us another opportunity to help people during what is historically a big month when people spend a lot of money on food,” Patterson added, emphasizing the importance of the discount during the holiday season.

Patterson expressed hope that people will take advantage of the discount, saying, “We’re excited about the rush.” She also encouraged community support, stating, “We’re here for you, and we want you to be here for us.”

