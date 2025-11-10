Local hardware store sees increase in customers after snow

Local hardware store sees increase in customers after snow People typically wait to get snow blowers, shovels, salt, and ice scrapers until after the first snow of the season.
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Hardware stores are seeing an increase in customers after the first snow of the season and are preparing for the upcoming winter.

Bret Knower, manager of Ace Hardware, said he could feel the impact the snow had.

“We definitely had an upswing of people again. We’re pretty busy, normally every day, but today, especially,” said Knower.

Shortly after the first snow of the season, they see hundreds of dollars pouring in, in the days following, said Knower.

He said, “Things are getting colder, and people are starting to panic a little bit.”

Knower said last week, Ace Hardware had just put out the winter tools, such as snow blowers, shovels, and salt last week.

Dallas Wright of Springfield said she needed more salt at home and had come to the store this morning when she woke up.

Wright said she usually only has to shovel her driveway and a path to her porch.

She said she’s glad it wasn’t a huge snowstorm, but hates what comes next.

“I don’t like when it melts and it gets all muddy and wet,” said Wright.

Knower said the best time to stock up on winter supplies is during Black Friday through Dec.1.

