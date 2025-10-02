Local HBCU looking to revive football team after almost 80 years

WILBERFORCE — A local historically black college and university in Greene County is looking to bring football back to campus.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to university leaders about the possible return of a football team. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

In a few weeks, Wilberforce University administration will get the results of a study that will determine if it is feasible to bring back the football program.

With the largest enrollment in 20 years, the university’s president said it is possible.

This story will be updated.

