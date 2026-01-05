Local health officials identify first pediatric flu death in Ohio

The first pediatric flu death in Ohio for the 2025-26 season has been identified.

The Greene County Public Health confirmed that 16-year-old Ryleigh Spurlock died from the flu, according to a Greene County Public Health spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Greene County Public Health said on New Year’s Eve that “a previously healthy teen” under 18 years old died from the flu.

Donald Brannen, PhD, Community Epidemiologist, confirmed the teen was a 16-year-old girl from Beavercreek.

“Our concerns are with the family and our community during this time. This is a sad and serious event that breaks our hearts,” Health Commissioner Melissa Howell said in a statement.

Ryleigh attended Beavercreek High School and had dreams of being a cosmetologist, according to her online obituary.

Her family said that she was “the kindest, sweetest soul with a presence and smile that could captivate any room.”

“Her giggles are contagious, and she always enjoyed making people laugh,” her obituary said. “Ryleigh would help any stranger and loved all people, especially children. She was anxious to grow up and start her own family and career one day.”

Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home in Beavercreek.

Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m.

