Local high school band director accused of inappropriate contact with student placed on leave

EATON — A local high school band director is facing charges after being accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is working to learn more about the accusations against Paul Bingle. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

Paul Bingle, 49, was arrested on Friday after an investigation into inappropriate contact between him and a student.

He’s facing charges of sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and grooming, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

An Eaton Police detective met with a student and a school staff member on July 17 to report possible inappropriate conduct between Bingle, the band director at Eaton High School, and other students.

Bingle was interviewed by police later that day and admitted to inappropriate social media messages with a student, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said in a release on Monday.

Investigators identified and interviewed the victim. There, detectives learned that Bingle reportedly had physical contact with the student over the last few weeks, both at Eaton High School and a home in Preble County.

Bingle was arrested upon his release from a medical facility in Hamilton County and was booked into the Hamilton County Jail. He was then returned to Preble County and booked into the Preble County Jail on Saturday.

Bingle has worked at Eaton Community Schools since the 1999-2000 school year, Superintendent Scott Couch confirmed to News Center 7.

The district learned of the accusations on July 17 and placed him on leave.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group