Local high school band director arrested on grooming charge

PREBLE COUNTY — A local high school band director was recently arrested, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed to News Center 7.

Paul Bingle, 49, was arrested Friday evening and is booked into the Preble County Jail on a preliminary charge of grooming, according got jail records.

Simpson confirmed that Bingle is the Eaton High School band director.

Eaton Community Schools also lists Bingle as a high school employee in its staff directory.

Bingle’s arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Eaton Police Division, Simpson said.

Additional details on the investigation were not immediately available.

At the time of writing, Bingle remains booked in the Preble County Jail.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Eaton Community Schools for more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

